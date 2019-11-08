Magna Cuts Guidance on GM Strike After Profit Drop

Canadian auto-parts supplier Magna International (NYSE: MGA) said on Nov. 8 that its adjusted operating income fell 20.2% from a year ago, to $558 million, on a drop in sales due to a strike that idled General Motors' U.S. factories for the last two weeks of the quarter.

Excluding one-time items, Magna earned $1.41 per share, down from $1.56 per share in the year-ago quarter but ahead of Wall Street's consensus $1.33-per-share estimate as reported by Thomson Reuters. Revenue of $9.32 billion was in line with analyst estimates.

Image source: Magna International.

The raw numbers

Magna is a Canadian company, but it reports its results in U.S. dollars.

Metric Q3 2019 Change vs. Q3 2018 Revenue $9.319 billion (3.1%) Adjusted EBIT $558 million (20.2%) Adjusted EBIT margin 6% 1.0 pp lower Net income (loss) ($233 million) Declined by $787 million Adjusted earnings per share $1.41 Declined by $0.15

Data source: Magna International. EBIT = is earnings before interest and tax. Adjusted figures exclude the effects of one-time items. Magna took one-time charges of $859 million in the third quarter of 2019, most related to restructuring costs and (noncash) revaluations of investments held by Getrag, a transmission manufacturer that Magna acquired last year. Magna took $2 million in one-time charges in the year-ago period. Pp = percentage points.

What happened at Magna in the third quarter?

Revenue in the body exteriors and structures segment fell 4.7% from a year ago, to $3.98 billion, on sales lost due to the GM strike. Adjusted EBIT of $306 million was down $20 million from a year ago, on higher launch costs and the GM issue. The segment's adjusted EBIT margin was 7.7%, down 0.1 percentage point from a year ago.

Revenue in the power and vision segment fell 8.5% to $2.70 billion, on unfavorable exchange-rate movements and lower global vehicle production. Adjusted EBIT of $167 million was down 35.5% from the year-ago period, on higher development costs related to advanced driver-assist systems and electric drivetrains. The adjusted EBIT margin was 6.2%, down from 8.8% a year ago on several new-product launches, offset somewhat by the GM strike and exchange-rate shifts.

Revenue in the seating segment was $1.27 billion, up from $1.22 billion a year ago. Adjusted EBIT of $56 million was down from $69 million a year ago, on higher launch costs and operational inefficiencies at a new factory. The adjusted EBIT margin was 4.4%, versus 5.7% a year ago.

Revenue in the complete vehicles segment, Magna's contract manufacturing operation, rose 8.9% to $1.52 billion on a 6% increase in assembly volumes. Adjusted EBIT of $29 million was up 21% from a year ago, and the adjusted EBIT margin of 1.9% was 0.2 percentage points better than the year-ago result.

Magna returned $451 million to shareholders in the third quarter via quarterly dividends ($109 million) and a share-buyback program ($342 million).

Looking ahead

Magna updated its full-year guidance to account for the effects of the GM strike. For the full year, investors should now expect:

Revenue between $38.7 billion and $39.8 billion (prior guidance: between $38.9 billion and $41.1 billion. 2018 result: $40.8 billion)

Adjusted EBIT margin between 6.3% and 6.5% (prior guidance: between 6.6% and 6.9%. 2018: 7.6%)

Net income between $1.8 billion and $1.9 billion (prior guidance: between $1.9 billion and $2.1 billion. 2018: $3.0 billion)

