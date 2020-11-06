Magna beats quarterly profit estimates, raises 2020 sales outlook

US Markets
Nov 6 (Reuters) - Canadian auto parts maker Magna International Inc MG.TO posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Friday, as its key customers ramped up production to meet recovering demand for new cars in Europe, China and the United States.

The Ontario-based company also raised its 2020 sales outlook to $31.5 billion-$32.5 billion from $30 billion-$32 billion. Analysts were expecting $31.4 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Auto sales in North America have gradually recovered since lockdown measures were eased, prompting major automakers to ramp up production and rebuild inventories for high-margin sport utility vehicles and pickup trucks.

That has lifted sales at several auto suppliers including Magna, which makes parts such as body structures, chassis and powertrain for customers including Ford Motor F.N and Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE.

Magna reported a net income of $405 million, or $1.35 per share, for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of $233 million, or 75 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, it earned $1.95 per share, while analysts were expecting $1.33 per share.

Total sales fell about 2% to $9.13 billion.

