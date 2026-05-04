Magna Beats Q1 Earnings Estimates, Revises 2026 Sales Outlook

Magna International Inc. MGA reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $1.38 per share, which increased 76.9% year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.01 by 36.19%.

Net sales rose 3.1% year over year to $10.38 billion and topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.08 billion by 3.03%.

The quarter’s backdrop remained challenging, as global light vehicle production fell 7%, yet strong execution supported profitability gains and solid cash generation.

Magna International Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Magna International Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Magna International Inc. Quote

MGA Sales Benefit From FX and New Program Launches

MGA’s top line reflected a mix of tailwinds and offsets. A stronger foreign currency environment against the U.S. dollar helped boost results. At the same time, growth was supported by new program launches compared to last year, including complete vehicle programs with higher value-added contracts.

These positives were partly offset by a few challenges. Some programs ended, vehicle production declined in North America, Europe and China, and volumes in complete vehicle assembly dropped under certain contracts. The company also saw lower engineering revenues in its Complete Vehicles segment. Customer price concessions added further pressure compared to last year.

Magna Widens Profitability Gap Despite Tariff Pressures

Magna’s margin profile improved meaningfully in the quarter. Adjusted EBIT increased 57.6% year over year to $558 million, and adjusted EBIT margin expanded 190 basis points to 5.4%, reflecting productivity and efficiency improvements and benefits from prior restructuring actions.

Higher equity income, lower warranty costs, net transactional foreign exchange gains (versus losses last year) and favorable net commercial items supported performance. These drivers were partly offset by higher net tariff costs, reduced earnings on lower local currency sales (including engineering revenue) and an unfavorable product mix.

MGA Segment Trends Show Broad-Based Improvement

Body Exteriors & Structures generated sales of $4.08 billion, up from $3.97 billion in the year-ago quarter, while adjusted EBIT rose to $274 million from $230 million. Power & Vision posted sales of $3.88 billion versus $3.65 billion a year ago, and adjusted EBIT jumped to $252 million from $124 million.

Seating Systems sales increased to $1.34 billion from $1.31 billion, with the segment swinging to adjusted EBIT of $25 million from a loss of $30 million a year ago. The Complete Vehicles segment was the main drag on revenues, with sales down to $1.22 billion from $1.28 billion, while adjusted EBIT declined to $32 million from $44 million.

Magna Free Cash Flow Turns Positive on Working Capital

Magna generated operating cash flow of $677 million in the quarter, up sharply from $77 million in the prior-year period. Free cash flow improved to $372 million from a negative $313 million a year ago, helped by stronger operating performance and working-capital dynamics.

On the investment side, fixed asset additions were $219 million, while investment in other assets and intangibles increased $168 million. Proceeds from normal course dispositions totaled $82 million. First-quarter free cash flow benefited from customer recoveries related to certain EV investments in North America.

MGA Balance Sheet Supports Capital Returns

Capital returns remained a key focus for MGA this quarter. The company returned $575 million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends, including $440 million in share repurchases and $135 million in dividends. It also declared a quarterly dividend of 49.50 cents per common share, payable on May 29, 2026, to shareholders on record as of May 15, 2026.

Liquidity metrics also remained supportive. Magna ended the quarter with $1.61 billion of cash and cash equivalents, while long-term debt stood at $4.64 billion.

Magna Updates 2026 Sales Outlook

Magna kept its 2026 outlook mostly unchanged, even as it moved ahead with portfolio changes. The company announced plans to sell its Lighting and Rooftop Systems businesses, with the deals expected to close in the second half of 2026, subject to usual conditions and regulatory approvals.

For 2026, MGA revised its total sales outlook. It now projects total sales of $41.5-$43.1 billion, down from previous guidance of $41.9-$43.5 billion. The company projects an adjusted EBIT margin of 6-6.6%, the same as previous estimates. Adjusted earnings are still expected in the range of $6.25-$7.25 per share, with free cash flow projected at $1.6-$1.8 billion and capital spending of $1.5-$1.6 billion.

MGA currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Peer Releases

PHINIA Inc. PHIN reported first-quarter 2026 results on April 30. It posted adjusted earnings of $1.29 per share, which increased 37.2% year over year and came above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 92 cents by 40.2%. Net sales were $878 million, increasing 10.3% from the year-ago quarter and topping the consensus mark of $840 million by 4.5%.

For 2026, PHINIA continues to expect net sales of $3.52-$3.72 billion, implying year-over-year growth of 1%-7%. Net earnings are projected at $165-$195 million, while adjusted EBITDA is expected in the $485-$525 million range, with a net earnings margin of 4.7%-5.2% and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 13.7%-14.3%. The company expects adjusted free cash flow of $200-$240 million and an adjusted tax rate of 30%-34%.

Autoliv, Inc. ALV reported first-quarter 2026 results on April 17. It posted adjusted earnings of $2.05 per share, which declined 4.7% year over year but surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.77 by 15.8%. Net sales were $2.75 billion, up 6.8% from the year-ago quarter and above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.63 billion by 4.52%.

Autoliv ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $342 million compared with $322 million a year earlier. Long-term debt was $1.7 billion compared with $1.56 billion in the year- ago period. Shareholder returns continued through dividends. Autoliv paid a cash dividend of 87 cents per share in the quarter, with total dividend payments of $65 million.

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