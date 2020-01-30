US Markets

Magna bans China travel as coronavirus spreads

Canada's auto parts maker Magna International Inc said on Thursday it had implemented a travel ban to China in the face of a fast-spreading new coronavirus.

(Adds background, details on peers) Jan 30 (Reuters) - Canada's auto parts maker Magna International Inc said on Thursday it had implemented a travel ban to China in the face of a fast-spreading new coronavirus. Magna also said it has extended the Chinese New Year holiday at several of its facilities in China until Feb. 9. It has 55 manufacturing and assembly units in China and employs 18,750 workers, according to the company's website. The outbreak of the virus could also hit profits at luxury car brands Jaguar and Land Rover, parent Tata Motors said on Thursday. [nL4N29Z373] General Motors Co , the No.1 U.S. automaker, too said it has placed a temporary restriction on travel to Wuhan, where the company has a manufacturing base as part of a joint venture with China's SAIC Motor . Several companies including Tesla Inc , Apple and Starbucks have warned of a possible impact from the outbreak. Airlines have been suspending flights to China in the wake of the outbreak, which as of Thursday had killed 170 people and infected almost 8,000. [nL4N29Z4KC] (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli) ((ankit.ajmera@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2596;)) Keywords: CHINA HEALTH/MAGNA INTL (UPDATE 1)

