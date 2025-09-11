Markets

Magna Appoints Philip Fracassa As Chief Financial Officer

September 11, 2025 — 07:08 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Magna International Inc. (MGA, MG.TO), a Canadian automotive parts maker, said on Thursday it has appointed Philip D. Fracassa as Chief Financial Officer with immediate effect.

He will succeed Patrick McCann, who will step down following a career spanning over 26 years with Magna. To support this transition, McCann will remain in an advisory role at the company until the end of February 2026.

Earlier, Fracassa had worked as CFO for The Timken Company (TKR).

