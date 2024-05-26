Magmatic Resources Seeks New ASX Quotation

Magmatic Resources Ltd. (AU:MAG) has released an update.

Magmatic Resources Limited has announced the application for quotation of 35,411,765 new ordinary fully paid securities on the ASX under the code ‘MAG’. The application was made public on May 27, 2024, indicating an expansion in the company’s equity base. This move could signal growth opportunities or capital raising efforts for investors to monitor.

