Magmatic Resources Reports Promising Exploration Results

Magmatic Resources Ltd. has reported significant progress in their exploration projects, revealing promising copper-gold-silver findings at the Parkes Project and initiating drilling at the Wellington North Project. The company is also gearing up for diamond drilling at the Myall Project in partnership with Fortescue, supported by a strong cash position of $5.874M. These developments position Magmatic as a dynamic player in the mineral exploration sector.

