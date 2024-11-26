News & Insights

Stocks

Magmatic Resources Ltd. Reports AGM Voting Outcomes

November 26, 2024 — 11:48 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Magmatic Resources Ltd. (AU:MAG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Magmatic Resources Ltd. announced the results of their 2024 Annual General Meeting, where key resolutions were voted on, including the adoption of a remuneration report, which did not pass, and the appointment of an auditor, which was overwhelmingly approved. Additionally, the election of directors and approval for a 10% placement capacity were successfully passed. Some resolutions concerning the issuance of options were withdrawn from the meeting.

For further insights into AU:MAG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.