Magmatic Resources Ltd. Reports AGM Voting Outcomes

Magmatic Resources Ltd. announced the results of their 2024 Annual General Meeting, where key resolutions were voted on, including the adoption of a remuneration report, which did not pass, and the appointment of an auditor, which was overwhelmingly approved. Additionally, the election of directors and approval for a 10% placement capacity were successfully passed. Some resolutions concerning the issuance of options were withdrawn from the meeting.

