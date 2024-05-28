Magmatic Resources Launches Lady Ilse Drilling

Magmatic Resources Ltd. (AU:MAG) has released an update.

Magmatic Resources Ltd. has initiated gold-copper exploration at the Lady Ilse prospect within the Wellington North Project, following approval for drilling. The prospect shows promise for significant mineralisation, with plans to drill 70-80 air core holes targeting areas north of a previously defined gold-copper trend. Managing Director Dr. Adam McKinnon expresses high expectations for the project, citing the region’s potential for major discoveries.

