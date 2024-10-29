News & Insights

Stocks

Magmatic Resources to Host Key AGM for Shareholders

October 29, 2024 — 02:47 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Magmatic Resources Ltd. (AU:MAG) has released an update.

Magmatic Resources Ltd. has announced its Annual General Meeting, set for November 27, 2024, where shareholders will discuss key resolutions, including the adoption of the Remuneration Report and the appointment of BDO Audit Pty Ltd as the new auditor. Additionally, the re-election of director Mr. David Richardson will be considered. These decisions are pivotal for the company’s governance and financial oversight.

For further insights into AU:MAG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.