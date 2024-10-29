Magmatic Resources to Host Key AGM for Shareholders

Magmatic Resources Ltd. (AU:MAG) has released an update.

Magmatic Resources Ltd. has announced its Annual General Meeting, set for November 27, 2024, where shareholders will discuss key resolutions, including the adoption of the Remuneration Report and the appointment of BDO Audit Pty Ltd as the new auditor. Additionally, the re-election of director Mr. David Richardson will be considered. These decisions are pivotal for the company’s governance and financial oversight.

