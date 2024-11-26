News & Insights

Magmatic Resources Expands Drilling at Myall Project

November 26, 2024 — 09:59 pm EST

Magmatic Resources Ltd. (AU:MAG) has released an update.

Magmatic Resources Ltd. has announced an expanded drilling program at its Myall Project in collaboration with Fortescue, targeting high-priority areas such as Corvette and Kingswood. The program will include 13 diamond holes totaling 3,000 meters, with drilling set to commence shortly. Additionally, updates on other projects, including Wellington North and Parkes, highlight promising assay results and ongoing exploration efforts.

