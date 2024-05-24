Magmatic Resources Corrects Securities Issue Date

Magmatic Resources Ltd. (AU:MAG) has released an update.

Magmatic Resources Limited has announced an update to a previous securities issue proposal, correcting the proposed date from May 24, 2024, to May 27, 2024, due to an administrative oversight. The company is seeking to have the newly proposed securities quoted on the ASX, adhering to the conditions set out in the ASX Listing Rules.

