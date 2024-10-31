Magmatic Resources Announces Leadership Change and AGM Updates

Magmatic Resources Ltd. (AU:MAG) has released an update.

Magmatic Resources Ltd. has appointed David Richardson as the new Managing Director, following the resignation of Adam McKinnon. Consequently, the company has withdrawn the resolutions related to the re-election of Richardson and the issuance of options to McKinnon. Additionally, a resolution for the re-election of Director David Berrie has been added to the upcoming Annual General Meeting agenda.

