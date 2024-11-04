Magis S.p.A. Announces November Warrant Exercise Details

MAGIS S.p.A. (IT:MGS) has released an update.

Magis S.p.A., a leader in customized adhesive tapes, has announced an exercise ratio of 0.2700 for its warrants in November, following an average monthly price of 12.9765 Euros in October. The company issued 15,664 shares from 61,845 exercised warrants, with a subscription price of 0.10 Euros per share, leading to a new share capital of 8,451,483.20 Euros. Magis continues to focus on high-quality products and environmental sustainability.

