Markets
MGIC

Magic Software Ups Annual Revenue Outlook, Declares Semi-Annual Dividend; Stock Up Over 7%

August 13, 2025 — 09:45 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (MGIC), an Israeli software company, on Wednesday revised up its full-year revenue guidance, citing sustained operational momentum and a favorable outlook for the second half.

For fiscal 2025, the company now expects revenue of $600 million to $610 million, compared with the earlier guidance of $593 million to $603 million.

This revised guidance reflects a revenue growth of around 8.6% to 10.4% from the prior year.

In addition, the Board will pay a semi-annual cash dividend of 29.6 cents per share on October 22 to shareholders of record as of October 6.

On Wednesday, for the first half, the company recorded a net profit of $19.4 million, or $0.40 per share, higher than $17.8 million, or $0.36 per share, in the same period last year. Revenue was $299 million, up from the previous year's $267 million.

MGIC was up by 7.07 percent at $20.13 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MGIC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.