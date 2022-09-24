Magic Software Enterprises' (NASDAQ:MGIC) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So when we looked at Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Magic Software Enterprises, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = US$59m ÷ (US$494m - US$107m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Magic Software Enterprises has an ROCE of 15%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Software industry average of 10% it's much better. NasdaqGS:MGIC Return on Capital Employed September 24th 2022

In the above chart we have measured Magic Software Enterprises' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From Magic Software Enterprises' ROCE Trend?

Magic Software Enterprises is displaying some positive trends. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 15%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 32% more capital is being employed now too. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

The Bottom Line On Magic Software Enterprises' ROCE

To sum it up, Magic Software Enterprises has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. Since the stock has returned a staggering 112% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with Magic Software Enterprises and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

