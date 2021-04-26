Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Has More To Do To Multiply In Value Going Forward

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. With that in mind, the ROCE of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) looks decent, right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Magic Software Enterprises is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = US$42m ÷ (US$443m - US$85m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

So, Magic Software Enterprises has an ROCE of 12%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Software industry average of 11%.

NasdaqGS:MGIC Return on Capital Employed April 26th 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Magic Software Enterprises compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

While the current returns on capital are decent, they haven't changed much. The company has consistently earned 12% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 69% in that time. Since 12% is a moderate ROCE though, it's good to see a business can continue to reinvest at these decent rates of return. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

In Conclusion...

The main thing to remember is that Magic Software Enterprises has proven its ability to continually reinvest at respectable rates of return. And the stock has done incredibly well with a 178% return over the last five years, so long term investors are no doubt ecstatic with that result. So while the positive underlying trends may be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

