Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (MGIC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 24, 2021

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (MGIC) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 24, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.21 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 07, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MGIC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 20% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of MGIC was $16.69, representing a -9.07% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.35 and a 154.42% increase over the 52 week low of $6.56.

MGIC is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) and Adobe Inc. (ADBE). MGIC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.49. Zacks Investment Research reports MGIC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 11.18%, compared to an industry average of 4.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MGIC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

