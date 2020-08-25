Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (MGIC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 26, 2020

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (MGIC) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 26, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.175 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 10, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MGIC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 118.75% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $15.51, the dividend yield is 4.51%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MGIC was $15.51, representing a -8.06% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.87 and a 145.64% increase over the 52 week low of $6.31.

MGIC is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) and Adobe Inc. (ADBE). MGIC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.31. Zacks Investment Research reports MGIC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 20.69%, compared to an industry average of .8%.

