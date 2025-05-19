Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2024

Magic Software filed its 2024 annual report with the SEC, available on its website and by request for shareholders.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on May 14, 2025. This report includes the company's audited financial statements for 2024 and is accessible on the SEC's website and the company's investor relations page. Shareholders can request a hard copy of the report, including the financial statements, free of charge by contacting the Chief Financial Officer. Magic Software is known for providing end-to-end integration and application development platforms, as well as IT consulting services.

Potential Positives

Magic Software has complied with SEC regulations by filing its annual report on Form 20-F, reflecting transparency and accountability to its investors.

The availability of the annual report with audited financial statements provides shareholders access to critical financial information, which can boost investor confidence.

The company is proactive in promoting shareholder communication by offering to deliver hard copies of the report free of charge upon request, enhancing investor relations.

Potential Negatives

Failure to disclose any key performance metrics or financial highlights in the press release may raise concerns among investors about the company's transparency and overall financial health.



The announcement does not provide any insights into growth prospects or strategic initiatives for the upcoming fiscal year, which could lead to uncertainty about future performance.



Filing a 20-F form may signal to investors that the company is under scrutiny by the SEC, potentially indicating prior issues that could affect shareholder confidence.

FAQ

What is Magic Software's recent announcement?

Magic Software announced the filing of its annual report on Form 20-F for fiscal year 2024 with the SEC.

Where can I access the annual report on Form 20-F?

The annual report can be accessed on the SEC's website and Magic Software's investor relations website.

Who can request a hard copy of the annual report?

Shareholders can request a hard copy of the 2024 annual report free of charge.

What financial information does the annual report include?

The annual report includes Magic Software’s audited annual financial statements for the fiscal year 2024.

Who should I contact for more information about the annual report?

For more information, contact Asaf Berenstin, CFO, at asafb@magicsoftware.com.

$MGIC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 35 institutional investors add shares of $MGIC stock to their portfolio, and 32 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

OR YEHUDA, Israel, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: MGIC) (“



Magic Software



” or the “



Company



”), a global provider of IT consulting services and end-to-end integration and application development platforms solutions, announced today that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “



SEC



”) on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. The annual report on Form 20-F, which contains Magic Software’s audited annual financial statements for 2024, can be accessed on the SEC’s website at



http://www.sec.gov



, as well as via the Company’s investor relations website at



https://www.magicsoftware.com/investors/annual-reports/



.





The Company will deliver a hard copy of its 2024 annual report on Form 20-F, including its complete audited financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request to Asaf Berenstin, Chief Financial Officer, at



asafb@magicsoftware.com



.







About Magic Software Enterprises







Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ and TASE: MGIC) is a global provider of end-to-end integration and application development platforms solutions and IT consulting services.





To learn more about Formula, visit



www.magicsoftware.com



.





Press Contact:





Ronen Platkevitz





Magic Software Enterprises







ir@magicsoftware.com





