Magic Empire Global Ltd. Announces Key Shareholder Meeting

Magic Empire Global Ltd. has scheduled its annual shareholder meeting for November 29, 2024, in Hong Kong, where key decisions such as the re-appointment of directors and changes to the company’s share structure will be voted on. Shareholders are urged to participate and vote either in person or by proxy. Important proposals include a potential share reclassification and a change in the company’s articles of association.

