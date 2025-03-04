Magic Empire Global Limited Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement

Magic Empire Global Limited has resolved its bid price deficiency and regained compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements.

Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ: MEGL) has announced that it has resolved the bid price deficiency issue raised by Nasdaq and has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market. The company received a notice from Nasdaq confirming that its ordinary shares had a closing bid price of $1.00 per share or greater for the past ten consecutive business days, allowing it to meet Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). This follows a prior notification on February 26, 2025, indicating that the company had not regained compliance. MEGL expressed its commitment to high standards of corporate governance and gratitude for its shareholders' support.

Potential Positives

The Company has successfully resolved its bid price deficiency concern, regaining compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement.

Nasdaq's determination reinforces the Company's continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market, ensuring investor confidence and accessibility.

The Company demonstrated a consistent closing bid price of $1.00 or greater for 10 consecutive business days, reflecting improved market performance.

Magic Empire Global Limited reaffirms its commitment to high standards of corporate governance and compliance, highlighting its dedication to shareholders and regulatory adherence.

Potential Negatives

The press release reveals that the Company faced a bid price deficiency concern which could have led to delisting from Nasdaq, indicating potential instability and risks associated with its stock performance.

The notification from Nasdaq regarding the initial non-compliance may raise concerns among investors about the Company's financial health and ability to maintain compliance in the future.

The emphasis on regaining compliance suggests that the Company had been in a precarious position, which could affect investor confidence going forward.

FAQ

What is the recent compliance status of Magic Empire Global Limited?

Magic Empire Global Limited has successfully regained compliance with the Nasdaq minimum bid price requirement.

When did Nasdaq notify the company about compliance?

Nasdaq formally notified the company on March 4, 2025, that it has regained compliance.

What triggered the bid price deficiency notice from Nasdaq?

The bid price deficiency notice was triggered by the company's failure to meet Listing Rule 5550(a)(2).

How long did the company maintain the bid price to regain compliance?

The company maintained a closing bid price of $1.00 or greater for the last 10 consecutive business days.

What services does Magic Empire Global Limited provide?

The company provides corporate finance advisory and underwriting services, including IPO sponsorship and compliance advisory services.

Hong Kong, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ: MEGL) (“MEGL”, or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the bid price deficiency concern raised by Nasdaq has been successfully resolved.





The Company has received written notification (the “Nasdaq Notice”) from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) notifying the Company that it has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth in the rules for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market (the “Listing Rules”).





On February 26, 2025, the Company received a letter from Nasdaq notifying the Company that it has not regained compliance with Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). Accordingly, its securities will be delisted from the Capital Market. The Company may appeal Staff’s determination to the Panel, pursuant to the procedures set forth in the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5800 Series.





On March 4, 2025, the Company received formal notification from Nasdaq, that the Company has regained compliance with the Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement. Nasdaq made this determination of compliance after the closing bid price of the Company’s ordinary shares was at $1.00 per share or greater for the last 10 consecutive business days from February 18, 2025 to March 3, 2025. Accordingly, the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) and Nasdaq considers the prior bid price deficiency matter now closed.





MEGL remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of corporate governance and compliance. The company appreciates the support of its shareholders.







About Magic Empire Global Limited







Magic Empire Global Limited is a financial services provider in Hong Kong which principally engage in the provision of corporate finance advisory services and underwriting services. Its service offerings mainly comprise (i) IPO sponsorship services; (ii) financial advisory and independent financial advisory services; (iii) compliance advisory services; (iv) underwriting services; and (iv) corporate services. For more information, visit the Company’s website at



http://www.meglmagic.com



.







Safe Harbor Statement







Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “is/are likely to,” “potential,” “continue” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the SEC, which are available for review at



www.sec.gov



Hong Kong:









Magic Empire Global Limited





Ms. Vivien Tai





Tel: +852 3577 8770





E-mail:



