"Magic: The Gathering" Gets a New "Double Masters" Set in August

Fans of the collectible card game Magic: The Gathering are getting a new expansion set in August. Magic publisher Wizards of the Coast, which is a unit of global toy giant Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS), announced the "Double Masters" set on Thursday, May 21.

What's new?

Fifteen-card booster packs will hit the Magic Online e-commerce site on Aug. 6. The full Double Masters set of 332 cards will hit store shelves and online retail channels on Aug. 7, packaged in 15-card packs and 24-card booster boxes.

The key word here is "Double." Wizards made sure to double the number of rare cards per booster pack, the number of foil cards per pack, the number of box toppers, and more. The popular Doubling Season card, for example, shows up in its standard form and a reimagined box-topper version with the same rules but new art. This is the fifth Magic set to feature the rare Doubling Season card.

Image source: Wizards of the Coast.

Wizards will hold an unveiling event at 5:30 p.m. EDT today on Twitch, revealing four more Double Masters cards. A larger preview event will follow in July, displaying the entire set of 332 cards.

This set is part of Wizards' rolling release schedule for new Magic content. The game has become a significant driver of Hasbro's quarterly revenue through a combination of competitive events and online gaming platforms. Hasbro doesn't break out individual games in its quarterly earnings reports, but Magic is a key part of the company's gaming division, where revenue grew 40% year over year in the quarter that ended on March 29, 2020.

10 stocks we like better than Hasbro

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Hasbro wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

Anders Bylund has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Hasbro. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.