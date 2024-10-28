News & Insights

Maggie Beer Holdings Schedules Annual General Meeting

Maggie Beer Holdings Ltd. (AU:MBH) has released an update.

Maggie Beer Holdings Ltd. has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 28, 2024, in Sydney. Key agenda items include reviewing the financial and remuneration reports for the year ending June 30, 2024. Shareholders will vote on the adoption of the Remuneration Report, although the decision will not be binding on the company’s directors.

