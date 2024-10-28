Maggie Beer Holdings Schedules Annual General Meeting

Maggie Beer Holdings Ltd. (AU:MBH) has released an update.

Maggie Beer Holdings Ltd. has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 28, 2024, in Sydney. Key agenda items include reviewing the financial and remuneration reports for the year ending June 30, 2024. Shareholders will vote on the adoption of the Remuneration Report, although the decision will not be binding on the company’s directors.

For further insights into AU:MBH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.