MAGFAST Raises Over $10 Million Through Netcapital, Achieving Second Largest Reg CF Offering in Consumer Packaged Goods

Second Largest Total Amount Raised under Reg CF in Consumer Packaged Goods Industry per KingsCrowd









BOSTON, MA, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Netcapital Inc.





(Nasdaq: NCPL, NCPLW) (the “Company”), a digital private capital markets ecosystem, today announced that MAGFAST, a charging device company, has raised more than $10 million through multiple offerings on the Netcapital funding portal platform.





MAGFAST’s offering is available for a limited time on Netcapital.com. Investors can review offering details, risks, and disclosures by visiting





https://netcapital.com/companies/magfast?utm_source=press-release&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=magfast+press+release+4-25











About MAGFAST







MAGFAST designs and markets a suite of charging products for phones, tablets, and other personal electronics. The company’s modular system of wireless and wired chargers is aimed at improving convenience for everyday use at home and on the go. To date, MAGFAST has raised over $10 million through equity offerings and continues to expand its product offerings with an innovative system of charging products.







About Netcapital Inc.











Netcapital Inc.





is a fintech company with a scalable technology platform that allows private companies to raise capital online and provides private equity investment opportunities to investors. The Company's consulting group,





Netcapital Advisors





, provides marketing and strategic advice and takes equity positions in select companies. The Company’s funding portal,





Netcapital Funding Portal, Inc





. is registered with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), a registered national securities association. The Company’s broker-dealer, Netcapital Securities Inc., is also registered with the SEC and is a member of FINRA.







Forward Looking Statements









The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.









Investor Contact







800-460-0815









ir@netcapital.com







