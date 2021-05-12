Magenta Announces Positive Preliminary Results From Phase 2 Trial Of MGTA-145 In Multiple Myeloma

(RTTNews) - Magenta Therapeutics (MGTA) announced positive preliminary results from its Phase 2 clinical trial of MGTA-145 plus plerixafor in patients with multiple myeloma.

The preliminary results showed all patients with multiple myeloma treated with MGTA-145 and plerixafor met the primary endpoint for stem cell mobilization and collection, and all transplanted patients successfully engrafted as of the data cutoff date.

Magenta said it is on track to file an Investigational New Drug application for MGTA-117, a potential first-in-class drug for targeted patient conditioning, in June 2021. Magenta anticipates starting the Phase 1/2 dose escalation study by evaluating the safety, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of MGTA-117 as a single agent in a relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia or AML and myelodysplastic syndromes or MDS patient population.

Magenta said it will also monitor for anti-tumor activity in this patient subset, which is a population that is not traditionally eligible for stem cell transplant.

Magenta expects to work with the FDA on an ongoing basis to transition the study to transplant-eligible patients after adequate data related to the safety, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of MGTA-117 have been collected in the relapsed/refractory AML and MDS patient population.

