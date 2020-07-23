Magellan's Unit to Improve Behavioral Health of Children

Magellan Health, Inc.’s MGLN healthcare business unit, Magellan Healthcare, recently partnered with Neuromotion, Inc. through which specific Magellan members can avail — Mightier — an in-home digital platform for children. Notably, this platform will be available through a pilot program.

Mightier, which has been developed by Neuromotion, is backed by a decade long of clinical research at Boston Children’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School. By integrating video games with clinically validated emotion calming skills, the Mightier program, intends to develop emotional skills in children, which in turn, is likely to boost their confidence. Notably, this can be achieved by staying within the comfort of one’s home.

The program even has the facility of a personalized dashboard through which a child’s progress can be observed. There will also be a licensed, master’s level clinician, who will train the child on a one-to-one basis.

Notably, Mightier has an impressive history of reaching out to more than 25,000 families globally in the past three years. Further, new families are being added constantly. Its worth mentioning that more than 75% of families reported improvements brought about by the clinical expertise of the Mightier program.

It has to be noted that behavioral health disorders are alarmingly increasing among children, which needs to be addressed at the earliest. Being a cost-effective one, the Mightier program enables children in efficiently managing their stress levels in a simplified way and provides relief to their families.

The fact that Magellan has brought this platform for its members bodes well, particularly at a time when individuals are restricted to their homes due to stringent social-distancing measures on account of the COVID-19 crisis. The pandemic, which has been affecting most people, can have an adverse impact on children staying at home. This impact can be addressed by the Mightier program to some extent.

Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) healthcare provider have gained 14.5% in a year compared with the industry’s growth of 11.7%.

Moreover, Magellan has a strong network of providers specializing in autism, which enables it to offer appropriate services to children with autism. Per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Autism and Developmental Disabilities Monitoring (ADDM) Network, around 1 in 54 children have been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Inconsistent provider quality, high costs and certain treatment standards have added to the woes as these often created hindrances in providing autism services.

Notably, the innovative technologies of the Mightier program even extend to children with autism. This when combined with the market-leading clinical expertise of Magellan is likely to bring about improved behavioral health outcomes for children with autism and behavioral health disorders.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks in the medical space are Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. ACHC, GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. GNMK and Cerner Corporation CERN, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Acadia Healthcare, GenMark and Cerner surpassed earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters by 4.77%, 13.49% and 3%, on average, respectively.

The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All

Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.

See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.