Magellan Names Aaron Milford New CEO; Michael Mears To Retire

(RTTNews) - Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP), a distributer of crude oil and refined petroleum products, on Wednesday said it has named current Chief Operating Officer Aaron Milford as new Chief Executive Officer or CEO, with effect from May 1.

Milford will succeed Michael Mears, who is scheduled to retire on April 30, after a decade long service as CEO and Chairman of the Board.

At the same time, Barry Pearl, who now serves as Lead Director, has appointed as Chairman of the Board, as roles of Chairman and CEO are separated.

Milford has worked in the energy industry for 27 years with extensive experience in financial analysis, mergers and acquisitions, and business development.

He also has spent his entire career with Magellan or its predecessors, including serving as Chief Financial Officer from 2015 to 2019 prior to his current role.

