Magellan (MMP) Urges Unitholder 'Yes' Vote on ONEOK Deal

Energy infrastructure provider Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. MMP has taken a significant step to engage investors toward its pending merger with another midstream operator ONEOK, Inc. OKE. In this context, the partnership has started sending informative materials to its unitholders outlining the key details and merits of the proposed transaction. This is aimed at encouraging them to cast their votes in favor of the merger before the scheduled special meeting next month.



The proposed transaction involves ONEOK's acquisition of all outstanding units of MMP through a mixture of cash and stock. Per the terms of the deal, Magellan Midstream unitholders stand to receive $25 in cash and 0.667 units of ONEOK common stock for each MMP common unit held.



The materials being dispatched to unitholders are comprehensive in nature and contain an overview of the tax implications considered by Magellan before approving the merger. To make things clearer and transparent, a video featuring president and CEO Aaron Milford discussing the advantages of the transaction and its alignment with MMP’s goals has been made available.



As it is, Magellan's board and leadership team have unequivocally stated that the combination with ONEOK holds the promise of unearthing greater value to unitholders, against what would be achievable under Magellan's standalone trajectory.



The all-important virtual special meeting is slated for Sep 21, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time, where unitholders holding their positions as of Jul 24 will be able to exercise their votes and influence the outcome of the proposed merger.

Tulsa, OK-based Magellan Midstream is a master limited partnership that owns and operates a diversified portfolio of energy infrastructure assets.



