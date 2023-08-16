Magellan (MMP) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Outpace Estimates

Magellan Midstream Partners MMP reported second-quarter 2023 adjusted net income of $1.23 per unit, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.10. The outperformance could be attributed to higher profit from its Refined Products segment in the reported quarter. The bottom line also surpassed the year-ago quarter’s level of $1.13 due to weaker performance from the Crude Oil segment.

Revenues of $877.2 million increased about 11.2% from the year-ago quarter’s level and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $798 million by 9.9%. This outperformance was due to higher revenues from terminals and transportation as well as increased product sales.

Operational Performance

Refined Products: The operating margin of this segment totaled $233.6 million compared with $166.5 million in the year-ago period. The figure, however, fell short of our projection of $273.1 million. Transportation and terminal revenues increased 11.7% to $389.9 million due to higher average transportation rates.

Crude Oil: This segment’s operating margin of $61.4 million decreased 16.5% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $73.5 million. This was due to new lower rates as well as lower storage revenues in the reported quarter. The reported figure also missed our prediction of $84.2 million.

Distributable Cash Flow and Cost

Magellan’s discounted cash flow (DCF) for the second quarter increased 36.8% year over year to $311.9 million. Total costs and expenses were $597.6 million, up 3.4% from $578.1 million in the comparable period of 2022.

On Jun 27, the company announced a quarterly cash distribution of $1.0475 per unit or $4.19 on an annualized basis. The amount was paid on Aug 14 to its unitholders of record as of Aug 7.

Guidance

MMP expects DCF of $1.26 billion for 2023.

