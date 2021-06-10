Markets
MMP

Magellan Midstream Partners To Sell Independent Terminals Network For $435 Mln

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) said that it agreed to sell its independent terminals network comprised of 26 refined petroleum products terminals with about 6 million barrels of storage located primarily in the southeastern U.S. to Buckeye Partners, L.P. for $435 million.

The sale is expected to close upon the receipt of required regulatory approvals.

Magellan noted that it plans to use the proceeds from the transaction consistent with its stated capital allocation priorities.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MMP

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular