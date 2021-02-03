Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Magellan Midstream Partners LP (Symbol: MMP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $41.21, changing hands as low as $40.85 per share. Magellan Midstream Partners LP shares are currently trading off about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MMP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MMP's low point in its 52 week range is $22.02 per share, with $62.10 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.08.

