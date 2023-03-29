Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) closed at $53.82 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.78% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.42%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.16%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the petroleum and oil storage and transportation company had lost 0.53% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 4.02% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 0.27% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Magellan Midstream Partners as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.20, up 11.11% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $790.05 million, up 17.1% from the year-ago period.

MMP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.81 per share and revenue of $3.25 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +5.71% and +1.41%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.54% higher. Magellan Midstream Partners is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Magellan Midstream Partners's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.8.

It is also worth noting that MMP currently has a PEG ratio of 7.64. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 4.47 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 174, putting it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

