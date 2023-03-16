Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) closed at $52.66, marking a +1.04% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.76%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.17%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 3.03%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the petroleum and oil storage and transportation company had lost 2.91% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 12.2% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.94% in that time.

Magellan Midstream Partners will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Magellan Midstream Partners to post earnings of $1.20 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 11.11%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $790.05 million, up 17.1% from the prior-year quarter.

MMP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.81 per share and revenue of $3.25 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +5.71% and +1.41%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.96% higher within the past month. Magellan Midstream Partners is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Magellan Midstream Partners is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.85. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.57.

Meanwhile, MMP's PEG ratio is currently 7.53. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 4.41 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

