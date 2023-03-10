Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) closed the most recent trading day at $53.04, moving +0.11% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.45%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 3.06%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the petroleum and oil storage and transportation company had lost 0.17% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 2.63% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.83% in that time.

Magellan Midstream Partners will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.20, up 11.11% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $790.05 million, up 17.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.81 per share and revenue of $3.25 billion. These totals would mark changes of +5.71% and +1.41%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.42% higher. Magellan Midstream Partners is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Magellan Midstream Partners has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.02 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.25, so we one might conclude that Magellan Midstream Partners is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that MMP currently has a PEG ratio of 7.66. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 4.55 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

