Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 05, 2020

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 05, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $1.028 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 13, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MMP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that MMP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $35.98, the dividend yield is 11.43%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MMP was $35.98, representing a -44.93% decrease from the 52 week high of $65.34 and a 63.4% increase over the 52 week low of $22.02.

MMP is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Enbridge Inc (ENB) and National Grid Transco, PLC (NGG). MMP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.04. Zacks Investment Research reports MMP's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -22.41%, compared to an industry average of -10.3%.

The following ETF(s) have MMP as a top-10 holding:

  • Global X MLP ETF (MLPA)
  • First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP)
  • InfraCap MLP ETF (AMZA)
  • Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX)
  • Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EMLP with an decrease of -1.9% over the last 100 days. MLPA has the highest percent weighting of MMP at 8.8%.

