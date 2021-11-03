Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 04, 2021

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.038 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MMP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 0.97% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $50.84, the dividend yield is 8.17%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MMP was $50.84, representing a -5.59% decrease from the 52 week high of $53.85 and a 49.75% increase over the 52 week low of $33.95.

MMP is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A). MMP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.15. Zacks Investment Research reports MMP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 15.36%, compared to an industry average of -9.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the mmp Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MMP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MMP as a top-10 holding:

Global X MLP ETF (MLPA)

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP)

InfraCap MLP ETF (AMZA)

Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ALTY with an decrease of -1.13% over the last 100 days. MLPA has the highest percent weighting of MMP at 7.44%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.