Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 06, 2021

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 06, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.028 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MMP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that MMP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $48.02, the dividend yield is 8.56%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MMP was $48.02, representing a -3.79% decrease from the 52 week high of $49.91 and a 47.26% increase over the 52 week low of $32.61.

MMP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.34. Zacks Investment Research reports MMP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -4.22%, compared to an industry average of -9.1%.

Interested in gaining exposure to MMP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MMP as a top-10 holding:

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP)

InfraCap MLP ETF (AMZA)

Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP).

The top-performing ETF of this group is AMZA with an increase of 25.86% over the last 100 days. EMLP has the highest percent weighting of MMP at 7.36%.

