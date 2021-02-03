Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 04, 2021

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.028 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MMP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that MMP has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of MMP was $41.72, representing a -32.82% decrease from the 52 week high of $62.10 and a 89.46% increase over the 52 week low of $22.02.

MMP is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Enbridge Inc (ENB) and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD). MMP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.61. Zacks Investment Research reports MMP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -7.55%, compared to an industry average of -9.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MMP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MMP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MMP as a top-10 holding:

Global X MLP ETF (MLPA)

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP)

InfraCap MLP ETF (AMZA)

First Trust Strategic Income ETF (FDIV)

Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP).

The top-performing ETF of this group is AMZA with an increase of 30.69% over the last 100 days. MLPA has the highest percent weighting of MMP at 8.78%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.