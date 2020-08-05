Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2020

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 06, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $1.028 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 14, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MMP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that MMP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $40.68, the dividend yield is 10.11%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MMP was $40.68, representing a -39.96% decrease from the 52 week high of $67.75 and a 84.74% increase over the 52 week low of $22.02.

MMP is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Enbridge Inc (ENB) and TC Energy Corporation (TRP). MMP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.29. Zacks Investment Research reports MMP's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -21.32%, compared to an industry average of -11.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MMP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MMP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MMP as a top-10 holding:

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP)

Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP).

The top-performing ETF of this group is AMLP with an increase of 27.6% over the last 100 days. EMLP has the highest percent weighting of MMP at 3.75%.

