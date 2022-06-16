Magellan Midstream Partners Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for MMP

In trading on Thursday, shares of Magellan Midstream Partners LP (Symbol: MMP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $48.43, changing hands as low as $47.71 per share. Magellan Midstream Partners LP shares are currently trading off about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MMP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MMP's low point in its 52 week range is $43.58 per share, with $53.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.75.

