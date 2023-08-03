Magellan Midstream (MMP) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2023, Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) reported revenue of $877.2 million, up 11.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.23, compared to $1.13 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $797.91 million, representing a surprise of +9.94%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +11.82%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.10.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Magellan Midstream performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Refined products - Total volume shipped : 141.4 MBBL versus 142.5 MBBL estimated by three analysts on average.

: 141.4 MBBL versus 142.5 MBBL estimated by three analysts on average. Crude oil - Volume shipped : 70 MBBL compared to the 62.35 MBBL average estimate based on three analysts.

: 70 MBBL compared to the 62.35 MBBL average estimate based on three analysts. Crude oil - Terminal average utilization (million barrels per month) : 22.9 MBBL compared to the 22.96 MBBL average estimate based on two analysts.

: 22.9 MBBL compared to the 22.96 MBBL average estimate based on two analysts. Refined products- Affiliate management fee revenue : $1.50 million compared to the $1.75 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $1.50 million compared to the $1.75 million average estimate based on two analysts. Total revenue- Transportation and terminals revenues : $503.20 million compared to the $440.74 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.2% year over year.

: $503.20 million compared to the $440.74 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.2% year over year. Crude oil- Transportation and terminals revenue : $115.30 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $114.60 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5%.

: $115.30 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $114.60 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5%. Total revenue- Affiliate management fee revenue : $5.30 million compared to the $5.48 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.4% year over year.

: $5.30 million compared to the $5.48 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.4% year over year. Refined products- Transportation and terminals revenue : $389.90 million compared to the $336.95 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.7% year over year.

: $389.90 million compared to the $336.95 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.7% year over year. Total revenue- Product sales revenue : $368.70 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $352.78 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.5%.

: $368.70 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $352.78 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.5%. Refined products- Operating margin : $233.60 million compared to the $281.73 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $233.60 million compared to the $281.73 million average estimate based on two analysts. Refined products- Product margin : $61.90 million compared to the $29.40 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $61.90 million compared to the $29.40 million average estimate based on two analysts. Refined products- Transportation and terminals margin: $389.20 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $267.10 million.

Shares of Magellan Midstream have returned +4.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.