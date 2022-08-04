Magellan Midstream (MMP) Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates in Q2

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. MMP, the diversified energy infrastructure provider, reported a second-quarter adjusted net income of $1.13 per unit, higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.01. The outperformance reflects higher transportation volumes along with increased drilling activities spurred by high commodity prices.

However, the bottom line came lower than the year-earlier quarter’s earnings of $1.38 per unit due to much higher total costs and expenses.

MMP’s revenues of $788.6 million rose about 20.6% from the second quarter of 2021 and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $689 million by 14.5%.

Operational Performance

Refined Products: The operating margin of $246 million was down from the year-ago period’s $267.2 million. Transportation and terminal revenues improved 3.3% to $349.2 million on record-high quarterly transportation volumes resulting from additional contributions from the company’s recent Texas expansions and higher South Texas volumes. The increase in the product margin was primarily due to higher gas liquid blending margins and slightly higher volumes.

Crude Oil: The operating margin of $108.2 million increased 1.8% from the 2021 second quarter’s figure of $106.3 million as transportation and terminal revenues increased by about 2.3% from the last year’s quarter figure to $121.4 million and because of greater product sales margin due to lower costs in the reported quarter.

Distributable Cash Flow

Magellan Midstream’s DCF for the second quarter was down 14.9% year over year to $228 million.

The company announced a second-quarter cash distribution of $1.0375 per unit ($4.15 on an annualized basis), which was unchanged sequentially. The amount will be paid out on Aug 12 to its unitholders of record as of Aug 5.

2022 Guidance

Magellan Midstream maintained its 2022 DCF guidance of $1.09 billion.

The partnership updated its 2022 free cash flow guidance from $1.46 billion or $575 million after distributions to $1.45 billion or $578 million after distributions.

Based on second-quarter results and the current number of shares outstanding, the net income per unit is estimated at $5.05 for 2022, with the third-quarter guidance of $1.15 per unit.

Zacks Rank

Magellan Midstream Partners currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks from the energy space that warrant a look include Phillips 66 PSX, Delek US Holdings DK and Gulfport Energy GPOR, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Phillips’ 2022 earnings stands at $15.55 per share, up about 172.8% from the year-ago earnings of $5.70.

PSX beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in all the trailing four quarters, the average being around 36.4%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Delek’s 2022 earnings has been revised upward by about 93.4% over the past 60 days from $3.97 to $7.68 per share.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DK’s 2022 earnings stands at $7.68 per share, up about 353.5% from the year-ago loss of $3.03.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Gulfport’s 2022 earnings has been revised upward over the past 60 days from $19.28 per share to $20.45.

Gulfport Energy is valued at around $1.79 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GPOR’s 2022 earnings is pegged at $20.45 per share.

