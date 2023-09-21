News & Insights

US Markets
MMP

Magellan Midstream holders approve $18.8 billion sale to ONEOK

September 21, 2023 — 11:33 am EDT

Written by Mrinalika Roy and Arathy Somasekhar for Reuters ->

By Mrinalika Roy and Arathy Somasekhar

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Magellan Midstream Partners' MMP.Nunitholders on Thursday voted in favour of the U.S. pipeline operator's planned sale to larger peer ONEOK Inc OKE.N for $18.8 billion.

The sale had come under scrutiny with one of the top holders in Magellan, Energy Income Partners LLC, saying in June that it would vote against the deal, due to a burdensom tax structure.

Independent proxy advisory firms Glass Lewis & Co and ISS, meanwhile, recommended a vote in favor of the sale.

According to preliminary results of the meeting, about 96% of the votes cast were in favor of the transaction.

Unitholders, however, voted against compensation to be paid to executive officers related to the deal.

Magellan, in its proxy, cautions that the merger is not conditioned on the compensation vote.

If the acquisition is approved, the executive compensation is payable, Magellan added.

Magellan expects ONEOK to consider the outcome of the vote, along with other factors, when considering future executive compensation.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru and Arathy Somasekhar in Houston; editing by Gary McWilliams)

((mrinalika.roy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MMP
OKE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.