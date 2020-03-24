Magellan Health's Unit Enhances Services to Fight Coronavirus

Magellan Health, Inc. MGLN recently announced that its behavioral and specialty healthcare segment, Magellan Healthcare, has enhanced telehealth services and other initiatives to help clients amid the coronavirus outbreak. This global pandemic, as declared by the World Health Organization (WHO), infected 334,981 to date across 189 territories.



In this time of crisis, Magellan Heath took steps to support its people with a package of updated behavioral health services. With the guidelines set by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Office for Civil Rights (OCR) on Tuesday, the company was reassessing its operations to permit all trusted and contract-bound behavioral health providers to conduct telehealth video sessions for all routine check-ups and certain psychological testing, applied behavior analysis (ABA), intensive outpatient programs (IOP) and partial hospitalization program (PHP) services.



With this upgrade in services, providers are now being able to get assistance from HHS OCR-approved platforms for their telehealth video calls.



Magellan Health is also allowing telephone-only sessions to those members without an access to a video platform. All these measures undertaken abide by the company’s commitment to aid it members whenever the need be.



Coronavirus outbreak brought telehealth services to the limelight. Despite the U.S. government’s measures to make telemedicine mainstream for the past few years, primarily to minimize healthcare cost and increase access of care, the sector is yet to receive mass acceptance. Nevertheless, post the COVID-19 outbreak, the situation looks drastically changed.

Per a TIME report, “If extreme measures like mass quarantines come to pass, telehealth could finally have its bittersweet moment in the spotlight, potentially generating momentum that proponents hope will continue once life returns to normal.”



Mental illness is a very common syndrome across the United States. Per National Institute of Mental Health, every one in five U.S. adults suffered mental illness (46.6 million in 2017). Amid the coronavirus spread, people who may require mental health solutions will find support in Magellan Health’s services.



Companies in the same space, such as Humana Inc. HUM and Anthem, Inc. ANTM also adopted certain preventive measures to help patients fight the coronavirus outbreak.



Price Performance



Shares of this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company have lost 44.6% in a year’s time, wider than its industry’s decline of 20.8%. However, its solid fundamentals like strategic buyouts and a low-debt level will likely enable the stock to bounce back going forward.





Stock to Consider



Investors interested in the same space might take a look at a better-ranked stock, which is UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and a trailing four-quarter positive surprise of 3.6%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation



Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.



A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.



See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.