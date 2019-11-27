Magellan Health's PBM Division Unveils Care Management Plan

Magellan Health, Inc.’s MGLN pharmacy benefit management division Magellan Rx Management recently introduced MRx Navigate, an extensive care management program. The program includes integrated, high-touch and high-tech solutions with complete focus on patient healthcare journey as well as simplifying healthcare experience for members.



MRx Navigate offers pharmacy and medical information so that a holistic view of a particular member can be achieved. After thorough integration of a member’s health conditions, clinical staff works closely to cater to his or her healthcare requirements. Patients would further be assisted via education, empowerment and specialized support.



The program comprising four components can be provided with a stand-alone product or part of a complete solution. Navigate Wellness is a project intended to identify opportunities for better care to lead to better health outcomes of members. Navigate PopHealth, a population health management plan, aims at finding out the lapses in care and implements a method to eradicate the same. Utilization management program Navigate UM makes sure that members get the right care at reasonable costs across medical and behavioral services, concurrent review of inpatient admission, transition of care assessment, and appeal management. Navigate Change helps members with acute or complex health issues by connecting them to nurses, behavioral health experts and clinical pharmacists.



MRx Navigate identifies and intervenes members at risk and provides feasible solutions to them. This patient-centric model is available to health plans, employer groups, government entities, third-party administrators or as a stand-alone system for customers looking for data-driven, affordable, evidence-based and personalized interventions for improved health of members.



