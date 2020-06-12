MGLN

Magellan Health says targeted by ransomware attack

Contributor
Manas Mishra Reuters
Published

Pharmacy benefits manager Magellan Health Inc said on Friday it was the target of a ransomware attack in which customer information such as physical addresses and health insurance account details may have been leaked.

Adds details on ransomware attack

June 12 (Reuters) - Pharmacy benefits manager Magellan Health Inc MGLN.O said on Friday it was the target of a ransomware attack in which customer information such as physical addresses and health insurance account details may have been leaked.

The company, which discovered the attack on April 11, said it had no evidence that any personal data had been misused. It said some social security numbers had also been affected.

It did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on how many customers had been affected.

Magellan said it had hired a cybersecurity firm and notified law enforcement about the attack.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Manas.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com; www.twitter.com/Manasmishra24; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806749 2709;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MGLN

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More