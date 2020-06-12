MGLN

Magellan Health says targeted by ransomware attack

Manas Mishra Reuters
June 12 (Reuters) - Pharmacy benefits manager Magellan Health Inc MGLN.O said on Friday it was the target of a ransomware attack in which customer information such as physical addresses and health insurance account details may have been affected.

The company, which discovered the attack on April 11, said it had no evidence that any personal data had been misused.

