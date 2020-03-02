Magellan Health (MGLN) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y

Magellan Health, Inc.’s MGLN fourth-quarter 2019 earnings per share of $1.24 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 29.2%. Moreover, the bottom line came in against the year-ago reported loss of 77 cents per share.



Revenues of $1.81 billion were down 2.3% year over year due to lower contribution from Managed Care and other. However, the top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.5%.



Segment profit of the company soared 354.4% year over year.



Total costs and expenses rose 5.6% year over year due to higher cost of goods sold, and depreciation and amortization.

Full-Year Highlights



For 2019, net revenues came in at $7.3 billion, up 2.2% year over year. Adjusted net income for the year was $91.7 per share, surging 48.7% year over year.



Segmental profit increased 10.8% year over year to $252.7 million. This upside can be attributable to solid contributions by Healthcare segment and Pharmacy Management segment.



For the entire year, unrestricted cash and investments totaled $195.4 million, up 49.8% from the level at 2018 end.



Capital Position



Cash flow from operations for the year ended 2019 was $164.8 million, up 42.3% year over year.



As of Dec 31, 2019, the company's cash and cash equivalents totaled $272.3 million, down 16.3% from the level on Dec 31, 2018.



As of Dec 31 2019, total assets of the company dipped 3.7% to $2.9 billion from the figure at 2018 end.



Total stockholder's equity decreased 8% year over year to $1.3 billion at 2019 end.



2020 Guidance



For 2020, the company expects its net revenues in the band of $7-$7.4 million. While adjusted net income is anticipated in the range of $83-$103 million, segment profit for the full year is projected from $250 million to $280 million.



Zacks Rank and Performance of Other Players



Magellan Health carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Among other medical sector players that already reported fourth-quarter earnings, the bottom-line results of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH and HCA Healthcare, Inc. HCA beat estimates while the same of Anthem Inc. ANTM missed the consensus mark.



