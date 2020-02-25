Magellan Health Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for MGLN

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Magellan Health Inc. (Symbol: MGLN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $69.35, changing hands as low as $67.71 per share. Magellan Health Inc. shares are currently trading off about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MGLN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MGLN's low point in its 52 week range is $57.79 per share, with $81.04 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $67.59.

